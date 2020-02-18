Electric Collective, a boutique Public Relations consultancy, are seeking a full time PR Senior Account Executive (SYD) to work with Australia’s leading designers, beauty and fashion brands. The role involves working on a full range of public relations activities such as supporting research, planning and execution for Fashion Week shows, launch events and parties, collection showings, festival activations and creating unique influencer and media engagement concepts. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a minimum 2 years PR experience and established media contacts across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, culture and music. Apply now!

Havas Media, the media division of the global marketing and communications group Havas, are looking for a full time Account Assistant – Media (SYD) to work on high profile local and international accounts. The successful candidate will be responsible for reporting, implementing and managing internal processes, providing support to the planning team for offline, digital and social channels and providing a seamless experience for clients. The ideal applicant will have experience with PowerPoint, Excel, Word and media specific tools. Apply here.

BMG Australia, the fastest growing music company in Australia, are on the look out for a full time A&R/Studio Assistant (SYD) to assist with administrative tasks and writer/artist development. The successful candidate will be in charge of engineering sessions, studio set up, managing studio bookings and capturing live recordings. To excel in this role, candidates must have outstanding personal networking skills, a formal qualification in audio engineering and experience in a recording studio. If you are keen in taking an exciting leap in your career, then apply today!

Finvest, a project marketing and real estate sales agency, are offering an Events Manager Internship (MELB) for anyone interested in gaining experience in the events industry. The intern will be trained on event bookings and registrations and will get to assist in areas such as talent communications, venue communications, guest lists and speaker management and catering ordering. Finvest provide ongoing training, a weekly travel allowance and valuable industry experience and references. Apply now.

Schwartz Media are seeking a full time Mid-Weight Graphic Designer (MELB) to be responsible for designing and producing creative assets for Schwartz Media’s suite of publications. Apply here.

VIVO Nue are looking for two part time Digital and Strategic Marketing Juniors (BNE) to join their team. Apply today!

NOVA Entertainment are on the hunt for a full time Agency Account Director (MELB) to manage and grow an extensive existing client base. Apply now.

