D’Marge, Australia’s largest independent website for men, are looking for a full time Advertising Partnerships & Media Sales Manager (SYD). The successful applicant will be responsible for new business development across digital, content, print and events opportunities within Sydney and Melbourne media agencies. This role is pivotal to the ongoing growth of D’Marge and is a great opportunity to take ownership of the business development of a small, but growing media company. If you have a minimum 2-4 years of digital media sales experience and an entrepreneurial mindset, then apply now!

Zimmermann, a luxury Australian brand of fashion, are looking for a full time Production Manager (SYD) to join the Swimwear production team. The role involves coordinating with the design and sales departments for the on-time delivery of Zimmermann swimwear and providing daily communication with local and overseas makers. The ideal candidate has more than 3 years’ experience as a Production Manager in a similar organisation, strong organisational skills and an understanding of Zimmermann’s brand ideals. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity and apply today!

Guerrilla, a digital creative brand agency, are on the look out for a part time Digital Media Manager (QLD) to oversee all aspects of the Digital Media team. The successful candidate will be driving digital activation by testing, monitoring, listening and implementing recommendations, in order to optimise performance. To excel in this role, candidates must be comfortable in managing budgets, comprehensively reporting results and leading a team. This role requires applicants to have a minimum of 10 years experience in a similar position and an advanced understanding of SEO/SEM best practices. Apply here.

Compass Studio are looking for a full time Senior PR Account Manager (SYD) to work across a range of lifestyle, business and outdoor brands. Apply now!

Australian Red Cross are seeking a full time Community Builder (MELB) to join their team. Apply today.

Nimbus Co are on the look out for a full time Studio Manager/Operations (MELB) to help create an exciting and motivating team dynamic. Apply here.

