Direct Publishing, home to Reader’s Digest Australia, MyDiscoveries and Active Debt Collections, are seeking a full time Sales Executive (SYD) to join their team. The role involves contributing to a high performing sales team by selling newspapers/magazines over the phone. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 2 years experience selling into newspapers/magazines, a valid driver’s licence and experience cold calling. If you are looking for a new sales role to grow your career, then apply now!

Ode Management, a direct management office for some of the world’s disruptors, innovators and thought leaders, are looking for a full time Chief of Travel & Logistics (SYD) to arrange logistics for all speakers presentations. The successful candidate will be working closely with the sales department to meet client expectations and liaising with clients to put together detailed schedules for speaker’s events. This role requires candidates to have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in the events, travel or schedule management industry and a background in coordinating multiple schedules. Apply today.

Clarins Group, a leading worldwide French skincare and luxury cosmetics company, are on the look out for a full time Digital Designer (SYD) to design across multiple digital channels. The role consists of adapting global creative to the local market and bringing it to life digitally, identifying emerging trends in digital design and creating digital banners. To excel in this role, candidates must have experience creating digital assets, advanced skills in Adobe suite and demonstrated experience managing multiple projects. Apply here if this sounds like the perfect role for you!

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

NOVA Entertainment are seeking a full time Agency Account Director (MELB) to manage and grow their existing client base. Apply now.

Red Bull Australia are looking for a paid Red Bull Racing Communications Intern (MELB) to shadow the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula One Team at next month’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Apply today.

Four Fashion Australia, an international fashion house, are on the hunt for a full time Graphic Designer (MELB) to join their team. Apply here.

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and get yourself signed up to our Daily Job Alerts.

For employers looking to Post a Job, click here.