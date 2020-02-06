Direct Publishing, home to Reader’s Digest Australia, MyDiscoveries and Active Debt Collections, are seeking a full time Team Assistant (SYD) to provide quality support to the Advertising team. This role involves processing and managing bookings, sales support, event support and completing general office administration. The ideal candidate has sound Microsoft Office skills, effective time management skills and a positive work ethic. Direct Publishing are looking for candidates who are bi-lingual in Mandarin and English and have working rights in Australia. Apply now!

Chronicle Republic, a boutique digital marketing agency, are looking for a full time Digital Marketing & Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to support the team and Director with both marketing and administrative tasks. The successful candidate will be assisting with client reports and gathering analytics, coordinating bookings for social media photo shoots and sourcing imagery and content for social media. To excel in this role, candidates should have tertiary qualifications in communications or a similar field and very strong written and verbal English skills. Apply here.

Pedestrian Group, Australia’s fastest growing publishing brand, are on the hunt for a full time Audience Growth & Insights Manager (SYD) to join their fast-paced, creative editorial team. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the business has a strong and clear understanding of the Pedestrian Group audiences at all times and will help the editorial team make informed content choices by using their expert knowledge of analytics. This role is ideal for individuals with at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role and love all things data and audience hacking. Apply today!

Pickawall are seeking a part time Sales Manager (MELB) to drive sales from existing clients and new business opportunities. Apply now.

Oaktree are looking for a SA Community Engagement Officer (ADEL) to join their team. Apply here.