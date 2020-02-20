Compass Studio, a boutique marketing and PR consultancy that is trying to do things differently, are seeking a full time Social Media Manager (SYD) to help develop, create and manage a wide range of social media accounts for Compass and their clients. The successful candidate will be involved in social media management & implementation, copywriting across all platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Blogs and EDMs) and community management across all accounts. To excel in this role, candidates must have 2-3 years experience in a similar role and a proven ability to write copy for a variety of audiences, brands, and industries. Apply now!

Babyanything, a company selling precious metal, diamond and gemstone fine jewellery, are looking for a part time Customer Experience and Production Liaison Assistant (SYD) to join their team. The role involves ensuring profitable growth of the company through the planning and coordination of retail-based administration tasks and production management. A key responsibility of the role is to promote engagement and satisfaction with new and existing B.A. customers. The ideal applicant has market and industry knowledge, excellent verbal and written communication skills and confidence with using Excel. Apply today.

Brandalism, a content marketing and strategy agency, are on the look out for a Content Intern (SYD) to learn the ins and outs of the world of content and social. The successful candidate will get the opportunity to work with Content Managers to curate client’s content, learn how to articulate creative ideas, learn how to write client and content briefs and attend and participate in team meetings. To be considered for this role, candidates must be highly motivated and enthusiastic and have excellent communication skills. If you would like to learn alongside professionals in the content marketing and social media space, then apply here.

Tint are seeking a full time Digital Marketing Coordinator (MELB) to develop and drive campaign strategies for both organic and paid platforms. Apply now!

Urban Angles are looking for a casual Freelance Floorplans Measurer (VIC) to join their dedicated field team. Apply today.

iD Collective are searching for a full time Head of Digital (MELB) to manage the relationships of major accounts and drive new business. Apply here.

