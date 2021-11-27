Comedy Republic is searching for a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager in Melbourne. You’ll be responsible for Comedy Republic’s public face, overseeing the development, management and operation of innovative marketing and communications strategies. The ideal candidate will have strong experience in digital marketing and social media, particularly for cheeky brands. If you have great communication skills and love comedy, gigs and festivals, apply now!

Illuminate Communications has an opening for a standout PR Senior Account Exec for the team based in Sydney. If you are an ambitious self-starter with one to three years’ experience in a fast-paced agency, and are also a confident writer who values attention to detail and has a strong knowledge of Australian media, apply now!

If you’re an established AD/SAD, then Illuminate Communications is seeking an adaptive and diverse integrated communications specialist for this leadership role. You’ll bring experience leading successful public relations accounts, ideally spanning both consumer and corporate brands. If you embrace your role as a leader and manager, are fiercely independent and will be proud to give our clients ideas that transcend traditional boundaries, apply now!

Pinnacle Health is on the lookout for a Cosmetic Nurse to join the Sydney team. The role starts on a casual contract / temp basis, with view to more. If you’ve run multiple machines and are interested in finding out more information, apply now!

Secret Sounds is looking for a full-time Tour Co-ordinator to join the touring division of one of Australia’s largest and most dynamic music groups. The highly motivated, well organised and passionate team member would bring experience in a similar role, be adaptable to change and have the ability to take ownership of tasks. Candidates that have worked in the ticketing, venue operations or entertainment industries preferred. Apply now!

