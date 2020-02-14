Calexico Boutique, an Australian fashion boutique featuring sought-after international luxury designers, are offering a Fashion Internship (BNE) for students interested in knowing what goes on behind the scenes in the fashion industry. The successful candidate will be assisting on photography shoots, working closely with the Product Manager on all things stock and understanding the in-and-outs of the buying team. The ideal candidate has a keen interest in fashion and top organisational skills. Apply now!

Visual Domain, a video production company and marketing agency with offices throughout Australia, are seeking a full time Animator (SYD) to produce motion graphic elements for all film projects. This role involves film editing, animation (After Effects), infographics, titles, storyboarding, animation treatments and working from a range of analogue and digital reference material. To be considered for this role, candidates must have experience in fulfilling the planning and delivery of motion graphic outcomes, creative ability across a variety of creative mediums and great attention to detail. Apply today.

Cali Press, a rapidly growing retail food business, are on the hunt for a full time Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to help manage the company’s marketing, content creation and general admin. The successful candidate will be working on digital marketing, admin and reporting, events, campaigns and PR. The ideal candidate has a strong understanding of social media and the digital marketing landscape, experience with Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office and strong writing & content development skills. Apply here.

Edwards and Co, Australia’s leading hair agency, are looking for a full time Social Media and Digital Content Creator (SYD) to drive and plan the execution of all social media strategies. The role involves evaluating existing analytics, working closely with influencers and business partners and posting all social media content. The role requires candidates to have 4+ years of relevant experience working on content-driven social media channels within a marketing environment and experience leading and executing social media strategies. Apply now!

