BMG Australia, the fastest growing music company in Australia, are currently seeking a full time Front Desk Manager & PA to the Managing Director (SYD). BMG represents a broad range of artists such as Peking Duk, Alison Wonderland, Dune Rats, Running Touch and AC/DC. The successful candidate will be responsible for answering phones, booking meetings and travel, managing office supplies, coordinating events and managing diaries. The ideal applicant will need to have strong communication skills (written and verbal), exceptional customer service skills and the ability to handle a diverse range of tasks in a fast paced environment. Apply today music lovers!

Darling Group, a leading Melbourne-based hospitality company, are looking for a part time Graphic Designer to join their team. Working with the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be involved in designing, creating and conceptualising graphics for various Darling Group brands, such as Dundas & Faussett, The Kettle Black and Bambu Asian Eating House. To be considered for this role, candidates must have knowledge and proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and the ability to retouch and correct photographs. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity and apply now!

B Seated Global, a furniture brand that operates across Australia, America, and Europe, are on the hunt for a full time Marketing & Graphic Designer (SYD). B Seated’s customers include WeWork, Oportos Group, Nando’s Group, Fratelli fresh Group and Bettys Burgers National. Duties include being across the main business units, such as the website, sales, and digital marketing. Candidates must have studied a Diploma of Graphic Design or a Bachelor of Design (Graphic Design) and have experience in Photoshop, Indesign, MS Office and After Effects. If you are a self-motivated and driven individual with a high attention to detail, then apply here.

Donna Hay, a best-selling cookbook author, is looking for a full time Digital Editor (SYD) to drive brand awareness, audience growth and engagement. The main responsibility of this role is to enhance Donna Hay’s digital channels through compelling content and working closely with the sponsorship team. The role involves producing and scheduling content for all of Donna Hay’s social media channels, EDM’s and website. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 3 years digital experience and skills in digital strategy and marketing, content creation, editing, and search engine optimisation. If you want to join a company that loves to laugh, work hard and eat delicious food, then apply today!

Kuwaii, an inimitable alternative to mass-produced fashion, are seeking a part time Brunswick Store Manager (MELB). Apply now!

Dot Dot Dash are looking for a full time Events Designer (MELB) to design inspired events of all sizes. Apply here.

The Sheet Society, a bedding store, are on the hunt for a full time Store Manager (MELB) at Abbotsford. Apply today!

