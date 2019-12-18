Amber Sceats, a fashion accessories company, are looking for a full time Digital Media and Ecommerce Manager (SYD) to be in charge of two ecommerce stores and their digital marketing activities. The key responsibilities of this role are implementing the digital strategy, coordinating targeted communications campaigns, assisting with implementing onsite improvements, creating compelling content and brand imagery and managing e-store assets. The ideal candidate has excellent attention to detail, an understanding of web content and design and experience working to schedules. If you have 2-4 years experience in a similar role and are highly driven, then apply now!

Crumpler, a company that designs sturdy bags and luggage in Australia, are seeking full time Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers (SYD). The successful applicants will be managing a Crumpler store and leading a team to achieve their goals. This will involve ensuring a high level of customer service is always achieved, and that KPI’s are being hit. The role comes with an attractive base salary and commission, a 50% staff discount and the chance to work in a fun, positive and energetic work environment. The ideal candidates have experience in retail, experience managing a small team and great communication skills. Apply today.

P. Johnson, leaders in tailored clothing, are currently looking for a passionate and hardworking Digital Content Specialist (SYD) to join their team on a full time basis. Reporting directly to the Creative Director, the successful applicant will be primarily responsible for creation and communication of digital content across various online platforms. The role involves developing P Johnson’s social strategy, managing content and the company website and engaging with press. The ideal candidate has copywriting skills and experience, incredible attention to detail and the ability to work efficiently within Shopify CMS. If this sounds like the perfect role for you, then apply here.

