Michael Cassel Group is searching for a full-time Publicity Assistant in Sydney. You’ll generate high-quality P.R. campaigns for the Aussie premieres of award-winning productions—Lion King, Hamilton, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. You – willing to learn and embrace the day-to-day activities of a press office in the arts and entertainment industries and assist in coordinating high profile events, previews and premieres and press trips. You’re an enthusiastic P.R. graduate passionate about theatre and successfully building media relationships. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply here!

Megaphone Marketing has an opportunity for a full-time Junior Account Manager in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. You’ll be joining a digital agency dedicated to being at the forefront of the industry. You’re someone who wants to grow and believes in challenging the status quo and will have outstanding communication, Facebook advertising skills and strong initiative. Trailblazers and mould-breakers will feel right at home. You will have a solid understanding of marketing principles and be eager to learn more. Ready to join Australia’s fastest-growing agency? Apply here!

Ready to take your marketing career to the next level? Megaphone Marketing is looking for a full-time Account Manager (Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane). This role is part of a dedicated organisation that nurtures its team, including coaching and leadership development. You’ll bring skills in Facebook advertising, creating and testing advertisements, with account management (up to 15 clients). You’ll join a rapidly growing and innovative marketing company and bring your entrepreneurial spirit. If this is the role for you? Apply here!

Class Bento, Sydney, is looking for a full-time Senior Content Producer – Video. Do you spend your afternoons running video shoots and editing and even whip up great graphic design? This tech startup opportunity is for an entrepreneurial, creative and energetic producer to support the expansion of ClassBento across Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. You will run all aspects of video shooting. Your creativity will bring our website and marketing channels to the forefront, driving the brand visuals and personality. You have 3yrs+ Video Shoots and Photography experience, plus three yrs+ Adobe Suite whiz and a flair for creating engaging social content, particularly Instagram. You would be joining a company that focuses on wellbeing while having a camera always in hand. Sound good? Apply here!

Images That Sell, Sydney, is a leader in E-commerce fashion photography, hunting for their next full-time Photography Studio Assistant. The successful applicant will gain valuable experience in this unique and challenging environment. The role will include extensive use of Mac computers, Capture One / Photoshop and general Apple Mac landscape. You will assist photographers in setting up the lights and cameras for shoots and contribute to the team in the studio. Ready to roll? Apply here!

Krystle Knight Jewellery has an immediate opportunity for a full-time Customer Service & Warehouse Assistant in Byron Bay. One of the essential roles within KKJ, as you represent the brand. You have excellent knowledge of handling online and wholesale orders. You’ll have quality control of jewellery and branded products. Maintain a clean and safe warehouse environment with the team. Assist customers in the retail shop, ensure jewellery & displays are clean & replenish stock. A bonus is experienced in Shopify, 2-3 years of customer service experience, and knowledge of software Ready To Ship + DEAR Inventory. Ready for an immediate start at the head office in Byron Bay? Apply here!

