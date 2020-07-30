The Womanizer vibrator has to be the most talked-about sex toy for women. It’s the one you always see on sex positive influencer Instagram accounts, women raving about the orgasms they have achieved using the product.

The secret to the Womanizer is “pleasure air technology”. Basically, these are “soft pressure waves gently suck your clit.”

Sound terrifying? We felt the same. But we took up the challenge to trial the Womanizer so we could explain exactly how those soft pressure waves feel.

The particular sex toy we used was the Womanizer Premium.

Lola*

For me, the biggest benefit was the shape. It fits so well in your hand, so you don’t end up dropping it in the middle of… you know. They clearly worked hard to make sure it was ergonomic and easy to use, which I haven’t found with other sex toys before.

The pleasure air technology basically feels like very, very soft air on your hand, but on your clit it’s INTENSE. I used the Womanizer on it’s lowest setting because it hits right on your clitoris, which we all know can get hyper-sensitive. I am a bit of a baby with vibrators, though.

I feel like this gave me the most “natural” orgasm, which is probably not the right word but I guess what I mean is, the closest to what I can do myself with my hands. Sometimes I feel when I use vibrators, the orgasm comes on too quickly and isn’t as strong. The Womanizer orgasm was quick, but it was stronger and lasted longer – it wasn’t sending mass vibrations where everything felt forced, I guess. I feel like it had to do with the more gentle vibes/air on my clit, as opposed to a traditional vibrator where I’m aiming all the vibes right on it?

I definitely see why it lives up to the hype. It’s become my go-to! Especially now I’m so bored in iso.

Carrie*

I’ve wanted to get around one of these toys ever since I heard Lily Allen singing its praises a couple of years ago, and was so curious about a toy that uses air pressure/a tiny vacuum for you to hit a hectic climax.

When mine showed up at my house (and then got sent to the newsagents and I had to pick it up without looking too bashful)

I was tempted to just chuck a sickie for the rest of the day and go to town. Instead I just checked it out, and used my finger on it to suss out what the whole suction thing was about. And it’s legit! It’s like a little sucking vacuum thing, which sounds terrifying and brings thoughts of Doofy from Scary Movie with the Hoover but it’s definitely not that intense.

Let me tell you though, everything you’ve heard about this thing is true. Swear to God the first time I used it I nearly ended up on the floor because I came so suddenly and aggressively. I’m used to fucking around (literally) for a while before reaching anything near a climax, but with this thing it was like…within a minute.

And it wasn’t much of a slow build up, either. It was like nothing and then BAM it smacked me upside the head. I also noticed that instead of my usual orgasm, everything started with a really warm tingling further toward the point between my butt cheeks and my thighs. Look, that might be a TMI but what the fuck were you expecting when you clicked on this story

Mucking around with it with sex is really fun too, I’m finding I’m now able to hit orgasm in positions I never used to be able to, but I’m actively cautious of not becoming reliant on the Womanizer to fully enjoy myself.But do I now want to try out the Duo, with both clitoral and penetrative stimulation? You bet your sweet ass I do.

*names changed.

