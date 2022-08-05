Do you ever get your back blown out so intensely it feels like your heart’s gonna stop? Well for one US woman it almost did.

A Mississippi woman was having the orgasm of a goddamn lifetime (literally) when she felt a weird pain in her chest and back. According to a new medical study, she nearly died.

“The patient was having sexual intercourse with her husband, and during her orgasm, she felt a ‘pop’ in her chest with radiation to her back,” research published in the American Journal Case Report explained.

“She stated that her legs were pressed against her chest [during the orgasm].”

The woman was rushed to hospital with “stabbing” chest pains, nausea and shortness of breath. Her blood pressure was almost double the average number for women her age.

It turns out the pain was caused by a leak in her aorta — the largest artery in your body which pumps all that precious blood through your circulation system.

Her condition was determined to be “acute aortic syndrome” or AAS and obviously, it’s life-threatening. During that fateful fucc, she specifically experienced an aortic intramural hematoma — which can cause a full tear in the aorta that would absolutely kill you. The whole thing is scary AF.

Thankfully, the woman was discharged from hospital three days after the ominous orgasm.

It turns out men in their 60s and older suffering cardiac events during sex is pretty common — but for someone of this woman’s age, it’s decidedly less so. The woman in question was said to have a history of hypertension and smoked six to seven cigarettes a day.

“An aortic intramural hematoma in a 45-year-old woman during sexual intercourse, as seen in the patient in our case, is not a commonly reported occurrence,” a doctor confirmed to The New York Post.

“Understanding the physiologic changes and stress of sexual intercourse and how this effects [the dynamics of blood flow] can help predict adverse outcomes in patients with preexisting cardiovascular risk factors.”

I’m glad the woman is okay. And while I don’t want to suffer a cardiac arrest during sex, I do want to know what tf an orgasm that intense feels like.

The power… incredible.