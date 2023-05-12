Oooh boy. The “untouchable woman” is TikTok’s newest obsession, and you know what? *Sniff sniff* Yep, that smells like misogyny.

IDK about y’all, but it seems like the dating pool, scene or whatever you call it is being heavily influenced by what’s popping off on TikTok. From beige flags to triangle flirting methods, they’ve all come from this source.

One of the latest things to arise from this dreaded video app is the “untouchable woman”, and the way it’s being talked about by straight men is so problematic.

To give you a quick TL;DR on this heaping pile of BS: the untouchable woman can be described as someone who is wanted by everyone, but no one can have. Someone who seemingly keeps to themselves and has their walls up, giving that mysterious vibe. Some people also relate it to purity culture, AKA people who choose not to bone before marriage.

And don’t get me wrong, I am not shaming people who have these personality traits or believe in abstinence, but I am shaming the straight men who put untouchable women on a pedestal while kicking everyone else down.

There have been a lot of videos — that are super misogynistic, BTW — where men talk about untouchable women and how they’re “wifey vibes.”

There was even this tragic one that said: “UNTOUCHABLE girls are the real FLEX. A girl that many want but can’t [sic] have… If she’s out here liking every guy’s photos, follows randoms and flirts with other dudes, that ain’t wifey vibes.”

Like WTF? What in the fresh hell is this?

There have been so many videos like this and it’s just sickening — not in a slay way, in an ick way.

This obsession is giving men boys the power to dictate what women should be doing to be more attractive, and it’s just so damaging.

The trend is also point-blank slut shaming. Just because someone is friendly or doesn’t believe in sex after marriage, it doesn’t mean they’re not wifey vibes.

The only good thing to come out of this trend is that men are outing themselves as red flags with these stupid AF videos.

What an easy way to weed them out.