TikTokers Are Sharing All The Cringe-Worthy Stuff They Did To Impress Their Crushes & I’m Howling

A bunch of hopeless romantics on TikTok are sharing the cringe-worthy lengths they’ve gone to grab their crush’s attention. Ugh, god bless the internet!!!

Have you ever been in a predicament where your crush says “I like people who…” and it’s followed by something super niche? Such as “I like people who skateboard” or “I like people who watch Stanley Kubrick movies” or even something as simple as “I think vampires are cute”, so you rearrange your whole personality to fit their interests?

Well if you’ve been there, done that, there’s a TikTok trend just for you.

But I must warn you, some of these stories are so cringe-worthy, your butt cheeks will clench so hard that they will cease to exist. OK, maybe not that extreme, but close enough.

The origins of the TikTok trend are not known however punters who partake in the humiliation ritual follow the same formula.

Here’s a prime example of the trend:

Most of these video begin with the creator starring down the barrel alongside some text that reads: “I remember when my crush said they liked girls/guys who…”

During this, Gnarls Barkley‘s “Crazy” plays, specifically the lyric where they sing “I remember when, I remember, I remember when I lost my mind.”

Following that sombre lyric, the creator follows it up with the ~quirky, cringeworthy, wild~ thing they did in an attempt to woo their crush.

Aussie TikToker Lil (@datgallilly) clocked more than 17.3 million views on her video where she revealed she dressed up as Ariana Grande after her crush said he had a thing for the “Side by Side” singer.

“When the guy I had a crush on said he liked Ariana Grande so I posted this,” she wrote before sharing the hilarious footage.

Another TikToker (@yzzyd0812) nabbed more than 25.7 million views after she lipsynced to Luis Fonsi‘s “Despacito” after her crush said he liked exotic girls.

The revelations, the cringe and the stories go on and on. The audio has been used in more than 80.1K TikToks.

Peep below for some of the wild lengths people have gone to for their crushes!

With this amount of videos, it truly feels like this situation is a canon event.

Love truly makes us do some questionable stuff. It can even turn us into vampires for a day, just like that one TikToker.

Now excuse me as I attempt to play League Of Legends because of this one dude from Hinge…