We’ve Been Gifted Another Set Of ‘Controversial’ Relo Rules & The Internet Is Split Yet Again

People, it’s happened again. We’ve been served another scrumptious dollop of relationship rules and at this point, these are a necessary pillar of my internet food pyramid. Let’s get stuck into the latest one.

Purely judging by the caption on Lexi Klimpfinger‘s TikTok, you know it’s going to be a howler.

“Are we crazy for these? #relationshiprules,” it reads.

The video begins by visually informing us that the couple has been together for 2.5 years, a caveat that feels like it’s been included to butter us up for the next four minutes of horror. Guess we’ll see.

The first rule is that Lexi is allowed to accept drinks from other men in a bar, even if her boyfriend isn’t present.

Her justification for this one is that she’s “saving $13 to $15 (USD) depending on what bar I’m at”.

Actually, this one’s alright TBH. There is a cost of living crisis, people! A free drink’s a free drink. Next one.

The second is that her boyfriend, who works as a waiter, is permitted to turn on the charm in the hunt for bigger tips.

“This has lead to a lot of [phone] numbers left on the receipt. It’s getting excessive at this point”, she admits.

Again, there is a cost of living crisis. Get that bread, you flirtatious hospo king.

The third one has truly thrown me and this is where my delulu senses began to ping.

“He has a Snapchat streak with my best friend … they’re literally besties.”

Hmm. Messaging every now and then? Absolutely. A Snapstreak? There’s just been too many cases of similar situations going awry. It’s too risky imo.

The finale in this set of relationship rules is that they openly admit their celebrity crushes to one another.

Yeah, that rule’s vanilla as hell. This list really took a dive after the Snapstreak admission, I’ll be real.

Of course, the juiciest part of this entire story is the comments section.

“Girlie I’m gonna hold your hand when I tell you this….” reads one of the most-liked comments with over 1,400 likes.

“Y’all are friends bro,” reads another with over 8,000.

“All this to save $13” adds a third.

However, it wasn’t all criticism. There was also a bunch of people there to support Lexi’s relationship rules.

“These aren’t controversial this is just a healthy relationship,” said one guy.

“The fact that people aren’t trusting enough with their partners to do these things is the real controversy imo,” said another.

The only way to find out is to check back in six months from now…

Watch this space, players.