Star of The Bachelor Brittany Hockley has shared some dating advice for those looking to fall in love at Australia’s most romantic destination — the supermarket. Hot!

On a recent episode of Hockley’s podcast ‘Life Uncut’, she shared the spicy nuggets of info with her co-host and fellow ex-Bachie star Laura Byrne.

“You can go and pick up in a supermarket and there are all these secret signs and signals depending on what you have in your trolley,” said the 35-year-old as per news.com.au.

“You have to get a trolley and you go to the fruit aisle.

“If you pick up a bunch of bananas, if they are upright, so the curves facing up in the top trolley this means you are single.”

I’m sorry, WHAT?

I’ve been putting my bananas face down like an IDIOT this whole time.

Why isn’t this information at the entrance to every Coles, Woolies and Aldi across the nation? Why isn’t the government doing something about this? Crying, screaming, flipping over my bananas.

Hockley went on to describe the nuances of this avant-garde dating method.

“Now if you just want to buy bananas but you’re not looking, you turn them the other way down, so that means you are not open.”

Okay this is getting complicated. I’m going to have to take a rulebook to the supermarket next time I do my weekly shop.

The convo then evolved to cover a bunch of other fruit-related subliminal signals.

“If you have a pineapple upside down in your trolley, you are telling everybody that you are a swinger and you are open to swinging.

“If you want to show your interest in a man, you put a peach in his trolley.”

Firstly, how the fuck do you put a pineapple upside down?

If you possess the skills to walk through a supermarket with a pineapple balancing on its green leafy spiky things, I’m impressed.

Secondly, the peach in the trolley has sent me.

As a man, if someone put a peach in my trolley, I’d probably think it was a TikTok prank and start looking around for a 19-year-old with an iPhone filming me from behind the lettuce section.

So where does this horny supermarket subliminal messaging system originate from?

Internet sleuths reckon it first launched into the TikTok mainstream after a creator shared her confusion while aboard a cruise ship.

As the creator was walking down the hallway, she noticed pineapples placed on peoples’ doors and wondered what the go was.

“It means drop-ins are most welcome… and bring friends,” one commenter wrote as per Yahoo Lifestyle.

“That means they want to rock the boat,” said another head honcho of horniness.

Well there you go. I guess we’ve all learned something today.

Who would’ve thought the adult equivalent of university traffic light parties would be supermarket trolley fruit placement?