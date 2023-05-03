Rub One Out For This Sex Toy Brand That Just Dropped Vibrators Starting From $60 A Pop

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s never been a better time to rub one out, y’all. I say this because the fucking legends over at Moments Condoms have done us a solid and released a whole new line of vibrators to get down n’ dirty with — and they’re super affordable, too.

As a launch treat, they’re slinging us a cheeky 20% off every single vibe in the new range with the code ‘PLEASURE20’. That means you can cop a banging ‘brator starting at $60. How’s that for good value?

I should also mention that each of Moments Condoms’ new vibes has been expertly crafted with vulva-havers in mind and designed with pleasure at the forefront. With that logic, I can attest you’re in for more than just a treat.

So, should we tuck into what’s on offer, babes?

CEO, $60 (usually $75)

A tongue-shaped vibrator can only mean one thing — you’ll never need to rely on anyone else to eat you out ever again. Featuring 10 different vibration modes, you can choose exactly how you want your oral without worrying whether your lover’s gonna change pace mid-climax. Thank me later, yeah?

Baddie, $68 (usually $85)

If a vibe comes with a remote control, you know what I say? Sign me the fuck up. What’s life without a fun hands-free twist to your spicy solo sessions? Just gonna say it, but this would also make for a really good compact travel partner, so slide it into your suitcase, stat.

Vibin’, $72 (usually $90)

From light to intense pulses, this palm vibrator that allows you to really focus on the clit literally hits different. It’s also blessed with a sick 120 minutes of battery life when fully charged, so you won’t have to worry about it going bust mid-maz because there’s no faster way to ruin a day.

Mood, $96 (usually $120)

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got the double-ended Mood vibrator to enhance optimal stimulation. Featuring 10 different vibe settings and a completely waterproof silicone finish, you’d be silly not to give it a shot in the bed or the bath. It’s called a self-care day for a reason, right?

You can shop Moments Condoms’ new range here.