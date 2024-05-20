At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I won’t lie to you good folks, I’ve never met a person who honestly enjoys the feeling of a condom. Most people complain that they’re thick and rubbery, cause friction and drying, ‘dull sensations’, ‘a vibe killer’ or seriously irritate your bits. But of course, most of us still choose to use them to engage in healthy, safe sex.

So when a condom brand comes out with the claim that they’ve made their thinnest condoms ever, we get excited because that usually means better quality, more natural feeling dommies. Of course, we naturally had to test ’em out. Allow us to introduce you to Moments Condom’s new Mega Thin 0.03.

According to a quick internet search, regular raincoats are around 0.07 millimetres thick, but this baddie is just a wee 0.03 millimetres. So they’re basically as close as you can get to that amazing bare-skin feeling, without actually going bareback.

I’ll be the judge of that. No, I’m not going to go and use them and review them in detail for you (but I have, and they’re fucking good, so a little more on that later). What I am going to do RN, is whip out a new, dick-shaped dildo I was sent, wrap her in some wrappers and see just how thin the Mega Thin 0.03 is compared to some other dommies have I floating around my boyfriend’s bedside draw. A little compare the pair, if you will.

Man, if my housemates come home right now I’m going to have some explaining to do! But alas, here we go…

Undisclosed Brand #1’s Regular Condom

Eyeball: Seems thin. Feels: I mean, I thought it felt thin until I felt the others. This one is the thickest by far. Facts: According to the brand’s website, this condom is around 0.07mm thick — which aligns with the internet’s claims that 0.07mm is the standard thickness of a regular dommy.

Undisclosed Brand #2’s Ultra-thin Condom

Eyeball: It honestly looks super thin. Feels: Okay, definitely thinner than the last one. Facts: I could not, for the life of me, find the actual thickness of this particular condom on the brand’s website, packaging or any wholesalers. So we’re just going to go off the look and feel.

Second Undisclosed Brand #3’s Ultra-Thin Condom 0.05

Eyeball: The top roll looks thick, but it thins out as you pop it on. Feels: It feels similar to the last one. Facts: According to the brand, this baddie is 0.05mm thick, so it’s thinner than your standard condom.

Moments Ultra Thin condom

Eyeball: It’s looking pretty thin! Feels: Again it feels similar to the last one, so it’s mid-range at this point. Facts: According to Moments, the Ultra Thin is around 0.05mm thin.

Moments Mega Thin 0.03 condom

Eyeball: Fuck, that looks very thin. Feels: Yep, this one was the thinnest condom I’ve ever felt. It’s actually noticeably thinner than the other four I’ve been playing with. Facts: According to Moments, the Mega Thin is 0.03mm and the brand’s thinnest condom yet. Plus, after a quick lurk around the internet, I actually think it might be one of the thinnest on the market.

Look, I get all the pictures look mildly the same and it’s hard to see thickness, but I needed visuals. You can just take my word for it ok, or spend the $12 to see for yourself.

How thick are condoms?

Look, I didn’t spend hours researching this (I do have other content to write and had already spent the better part of an hour putting condoms on dildos and bananas), but I did give it a good look and found that the thickness of a condom is measured in microns. Apparently, thin condoms are typically between 0.04 to 0.05mm thick, while regular condoms are around 0.065 to 0.075mm thick, which checks out with my little experiment above.

I know what you’re thinking, if a condom is that thin, won’t it just stretch and break? I had the same though, so I tested the condoms a few times with my boyfriend, and there was no breakage. I also decided to see if it could hold like a litre of water without bursting and to my surprise, it was fine!

IRL Review

I’m no stranger to sex toy reviews, so I may as well go full TMI on the internet and say that these are genuinely the thinnest condoms I’ve ever used. It was as barely there as a condom could be. They’re silky, you feel more of your partner and they’re non-drying.

That’s not to say it won’t break, ever. But in this writer’s experience, they’re pretty durable. NGL, my boyfriend and I both agreed that they’ll probably become our new go-to.

So where can you buy these magical Mega Thin Condoms?

You can buy them online Moments Condoms. It has a whole range of fun condoms like, Super Studded, Lubricated Inside & Out, Tight Fit, Flavoured Condoms (including chocolate and coke), Dotted and more.

Now, everyone go buy some rubbers. Oh, and if you’re my boyfriend reading this, sorry about making use of your smoko to run these tests. It was all in the name of ~science~ (and content).

