Prophetic TikTok relationship therapist and man who haunts my dreams Jeff Guenther AKA @TherapyJeff has just uploaded some of his best work yet regarding red flags. By “best” I obviously mean “most confronting” for anyone currently in the honeymoon phase of a relationship.

So, get ready to take a good hard look at yourselves as we chat through Jeff’s top five red flags in the early stages of couple life.

Tip numero uno is to clock any overly controlling behaviour from your romantic interest.

“Don’t mistake this as a good sign because they seem to be able to ask for what they want,” Jeff begins.

“Really, they’re attempting to control who you spend time with or what you do.”

Pwoah!

We’re off to a strong and potentially eye-opening start.

Learning the difference between someone who’s headstrong and someone who’s trying to mould you into their ideal person is a major key.

The second tip is about jealousy and possessiveness.

“How sweet does it feel when someone’s obsessed with you?” Jeff asks.

“But their insecurity issues might get out of hand so keep an eye out.”

Yep. ‘Yuge one.

That sort of behaviour literally borders on love bombing.

It can feel great in the moment but shithouse in the long term so be wary!

In tip three, Jeff discusses a lack of boundaries.

“Feeling smothered can feel super loving,” he says.

“But also a partner that doesn’t respect your limits or consistently pressures you to do things that you are uncomfortable with is not okay.”

This one’s kind of a mix between the first two.

The key difference is that you can probably communicate your way out of this predicament and into a healthier set of expectations.

The theme is the same though — nip it in the bud early!

Red flag number four centres around the avoidance of conflict.

“While it’s natural to want to keep the peace during the honeymoon phase, avoiding conflict entirely can lead to unresolved issues and resentment down the line,” he explains.

Hard agree.

The idea of squabbling with your special person early on in the relationship might seem frightening, like it could lead to the whole thing falling apart.

However, as Jeff says, it’s actually super productive to open up those communication channels.

Just remember to be cool, calm and collected if a disagreement arises. No personal attacks pls.

The fifth and final red flag is over-dependency.

“Love feeling needed, but a partner who is overly reliant on you for emotional or financial support may struggle with independence and personal growth, which is not hot,” Jeff says.

True!

Dating someone who hasn’t learned to thrive without a partner puts a bunch of unnecessary pressure on you.

Sure, everyone has a rough day here and there, but sustained over-depenence can be corrosive to your mental health and the health of the relationship. Keep an eye out, mates.

So that about wraps things up!

