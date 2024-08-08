At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For some reason, a good orgasm always cums easier when you’re on holiday. In fact, according to Lovehoney, one in four Aussies are open to chucking a sex toy into their suitcase and praying it doesn’t vibrate the entire flight over. You horny devils! But how do you travel with sex toys?

If you’ve never travelled with a sex toy in tow, there are a few logistics you need to think about — what you’re packing, how you’re packing it, whether will it make it through customs etc. Allow us to walk you through it.

How to travel with Sex Toys

Know the rules and regulations for the countries you’re travelling to

Before packing your favourite vibrator for your next overseas holiday, you should familiarise yourself with the rules and regulations for taking sex toys into that country. While they are generally allowed in most places, in countries like India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, there are restrictions on sexy toys ranging from complete bans to restrictions on toys that resemble human body parts.

Keep it discreet

We’d suggest taking your smaller, more compact sex toys on your overseas adventures. Not only will it save you some packing space, but it also means that if airport security goes through your luggage they’re not going to find a big ol’ dildo or butt plug stashed next to your toothbrush.

Pack them up properly

Speaking of airport security, if you are going to take your favourite sex toys overseas, we’d recommend popping them inside a clear zip-lock back, as well as inside a travel case. This way if security does have to go through your bags, they’re not raw dog handling your sex toys. Oh, and if you’re going to take some sex toy cleaner with you — which you should — make sure it’s under 100 millilitres for carry-on bags. However, if you’re packing it in your luggage, you can take any size, just be sure to pop it in a sealed bag in case of spillage.

Travel vibes (ONLY)

As someone who likes to travel with a cheeky sex toy or two, my biggest fear is having it go absolutely ham in my luggage because the switch got bumped during transit. But there are a few ways it can be avoided. If you’re packing a battery-operated sex toy, simply remove the batters and carry them separately.

If you’ve got rechargeable toys, simply drain the battery in the days and nights leading up to your trip (LOL if we must), so that they’re flat by the time you fly. Just don’t forget to pack your charger so you can use it once you’ve arrived.

These days, some sex toys also come with built-in travel locks, you’ll just need to read up about your toy to see if it has that function and how to activate it.

So which sex toys should you travel with?

We’re glad you asked. You’re going to want to pack discreet, silent, compact and versatile toys — you never know what you’ll get up to on vacation. Here are our top five picks.

We also read that 53 per cent of people also like to mix up their positions on holiday, with doggy style as the crowd favourite. We’re willing to bet it’s because you’re multitasking and trying to take in the view while you get yourself a little toe-curler. Are we right? So why not add this little shell sex toy into the mix as a clit sucker. Not only does it mimic oral sex, but it’s also the perfect travel companion thanks to its size and travel lock features. Shop Lovehoney, $69.95

If you’re into anal, or just into trying new experiences whilst on holiday, NORMAL’s Option A is worth stashing in your suitcase. It comes with a single bullet vibrator that can be used just about everywhere, as well as a small and medium butt plug that it can be inserted into. Plus, it comes with a remote, so you or your lover can control all the fun! Shop NORMAL, $180

Going solo travelling? Why not take this little finger vibrator with you? It’s small, discreet and easily stashed away in your luggage. It’s also a super versatile sex toy that you can run over everything from your nipples to your clit to add a little something to your solo sessions (or couples’ play). Shop Satisfyer, $47.99 (usually $54.99)

When it comes to travelling with sex toys, you want to choose a small but mighty vibrator like Rosewell’s Dip. It’s a palm vibrator with eight discreet modes consisting of three levels and five pulsing patterns, so you’ll surely find a toe-curlingly good time. Plus, it could almost pass as a beauty tool, so unless you know, you won’t know. Shop Rosewell, $129

If you’re heading off on a little romantic getaway, make sure this couple’s vibrator makes its way into your suitcase. The We-Vibe’s Sync O is a couples vibrator that promises to deliver an orgasm like no other. One side of the C-curve goes inside the vulva, while the other sits up against the clit. It’s perfect for both solo and partner play. Shop We-Vibe, $249

Image Credit: Broad City