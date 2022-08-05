Hot Octopuss Is Slashing Up To 30% Off Sex Toys RN & It’s A Throbbing Good Time

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, it’s Friday, and I feel like delivering some good news in the form of Hot Octopuss’ sex toy sale. The sexual wellness brand is slashing up to 30% off all their best-selling vibrators, dildos, cock rings, butt plugs and more for the entire month of August.

Apparently, it’s the brand’s way of celebrating what they’ve dubbed Anal August. Nice.

The piest de resistance of the whole shebang is Hot Octopuss’ PleX with Flex butt plug. Designed to be a throbbing good time, the PleX is perfectly shaped for your bussy, has five different vibration patterns, and comes with a wee remote so you can seamlessly switch between settings without ever needing to touch the toy.

Have a geeze, would ya.

PleX with Flex, $149.95 (get 30% off with the code ORGASM30)

For a hot minute (well, a month, actually), a range of other best-sellers from Hot Oct are discounted, too — like the Kurve g-spot vibrator. Designed with Hot Octopuss’ patented dual-motor Treble and Bass technology, you can completely customise your orgasm so that it hits the spot every time

Kurve G-Spot Vibrator, $169.95 (get 20% off with the code ORGASM20)

Then you’ve got the Pulse Duo couples sex toy that combines PulsePlate technology that can (and will) make you both cum hands-free.

Pulse Duo, $189.95 (get 15% off using the code ORGASM15)

Along with these hot picks, you can also get your hands on a bunch of other sex toys that are perfect for partner play or a solo expedition.

In order to get the discount, you’ll need to enter the unique codes (ORGASM15/ORGASM20/ORGASM30 — depending on what’s marked) at the checkout.

The Hot Octopuss’ sex toy sale ends August 31. You can check out the full range here.