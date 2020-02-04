Receiving an unsolicited dick pic is rather unpleasant, which is why this woman’s genius response to an unsolicited dick in the DMs has gone gangbusters on Twitter.

“This morning I received an unsolicited dick pic via @Instagram from a man I do not know,” Jenn Tisdale, director of a true crime festival called Death Becomes Us, tweeted. “What follows is a beautiful story I wove about an app I made up, that should exist. Enjoy!”

The subsequent DM screenshots show Jenn tricking a dude into thinking she’d downloaded a photo-blocking app called ‘Cockblock’ (which doesn’t exist, but absolutely should). Initially, the dude seems to get pretty into the “brilliant” idea (“If that’s the actual name of the app the creator needs to be given a Novel prize”) but he starts to become a little less responsivee once Jenn introduces ‘Cockblock’s legal implications.

“It imediately sends the image and profile to the police,” she says. “Men who have sent me dick pics have been arrested. It’s wild. LOL one guy lost his job and his wife. Technology is wild.”

*Boner subsides*

*Left on read*

*The crowd delivers a standing ovation*

Brava.

“Another solid go-to is to respond with a dick pic from another dude. I call that the poker, as in, ‘I see your dick pic and I raise you another,’” she told Scary Mommy. “It’s funny, these dudes love sending out pictures of their penises that no one has asked for but if they get one in return.. it sure turns the tables.”

Check out the incredible conversation below. Jenn, my new idol, deserves a Pulitzer for an incredible response to an otherwise lacklustre experience.

This morning I received an unsolicited dick pic via @instagram from a man I do not know. What follows is a beautiful story I wove about an app I made up, that should exist. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/7O9VDpwPct — deathbecomesus.com (@Jenn_Tisdale) February 2, 2020