Trying to find love in 2020 surely hasn’t been an easy feat for singles. All the places you’d normally meet someone are either shut or running at minimal capacity and trying to arrange a meetup is confusing and full of rapidly changing rules and regulations. One minute you’re being told not to touch anyone and the next you’re told to wear a mask while you smang. Romantic.

But we’re here to help, mates. We’re doing our very own dating show and calling on singles of all genders and sexualities to get involved. Hosted by Bachie pro Matty J, Lasting Love will put contestants to the test both physically and mentally, and if they’re lucky, they’ll walk away with a hot date.

There will be 7 episodes in the series with each showing a very real blind date matched by us.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 35, live in Sydney and are single and looking for ~lurve~, all you need to do to enter is submit a short video via the entry form in this article. It can’t be more than 1 minute and 30 seconds long and must contain the details below.

Your name and age

What you’re looking for in a partner

Why you’re a desirable partner

3 main likes

3 main dislikes

Your number one dealbreaker

If you’re selected, you’ll need to be available on October the 8th, 9th or 10th for filming. This is a sponsored series so you’ll also be paid for your time and involvement. Entries close on September the 27th, so get yours in below.

Best of luck, friends! Love awaits.