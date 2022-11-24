It’s time to say adios, au revoir, arrivederci and sayonara to your clitoris.

The internet is losing its marbles after discovering that the clitoris can actually “disappear” if it isn’t stimulated enough. Just when you thought you had enough to worry about, this lovely bit of news comes knocking on your door.

Aussie company Ovira shared the video on its TikTok warning people across the world with clits to use it or lose it.

“If the clitoris is not regularly stimulated, it can lose its function and this is called ‘clitoral atrophy’,” the woman in the video said.

“It occurs when there’s inadequate blood flow to the clitoris and this can significantly decrease your sex drive.”

Unfortunately, this video isn’t a bunch of sensational words thrown to a screen to get clicks and views — clitoral atrophy is a very real condition that can occur if you don’t give your clit the stimulation it needs to thrive.

Your clitoris will continue to shrink without enough blood flow, and for some people, it can even look like it’s disappeared completely. With the clitoris “gone”, your sex drive will also decline and you will stop feeling orgasm completely. So yeah, not a fun time.

Regularly using it is the best way to combat any chance of this occurring to you, and this can be done via masturbation (with or without toys) or sex. Clitoral suction vibrators are considered one of the best toys to treat clitoral atrophy.

Naturally, the internet has lost it over this news.

“Mine is gonna be immortal,” joked a third.

Hell, even Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart made a video reacting to this information.

Well, I guess it’s time to pull out the ol’ rose and ensure your clitoris doesn’t start dying on you.

Every day we learn something new against our will. At this point, TikTok has taught me more than my school education has.