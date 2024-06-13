A Gold Coast TikToker Had A Butt Plug Lodged Inside Her For 2 Days Straight After A Sex Mishap

If you thought you were having a rough day, spare a thought for this Aussie TikToker who accidentally got a butt plug stuck in her bowel on a first date. And before you say anything, it was a tapered butt plug so who woulda thunk it?

It all started when OnlyFans creator Alicia Davis had a cracking first date that ended up in the bedroom. While Alicia and her date started having sex, they decided to whip out a butt plug. As they were doing their thing, Alicia said she suddenly felt the butt plug fall out.

“So we stopped, and I put my hand down there to discover that it was gone. We started pulling the doona and the pillows off the bed, looking underneath the bed for it… but it was nowhere to be found,” the 32-year-old explained in a TikTok video.



Fearing the worst, she went to the bathroom to check what had happened and realised that her body had basically absorbed the butt plug. Her date — who she describes as an “absolute trooper”— attempted to get it out to no avail. So, after a call to one of her nurse friends, Alicia headed to the emergency room where an X-ray confirmed she did indeed have a butt plug stuck inside her.

Peep the little heart at the end. (Image: @littlebrunettebaddie / TikTok)

Sadly for Alicia, the doctors couldn’t get it out either.

“At the hospital, I had two people try and get it out – but they couldn’t,” she continued.

“The nurses told me I would need to be put to sleep for surgery so my body would be relaxed enough for them to remove it.

“They said it should only take five minutes to complete. However, the hospital ended up being so busy that I wasn’t able to have the surgery straight away, so I waited in a hospital bed for two whole days with it lost inside of me.”

It was a bit nerve-racking though, because if the surgeons couldn’t retrieve the plug when she was asleep, they’d have to operate through her colon to get it out. Thankfully, it didn’t come to that.

After a super quick 10-minute procedure, doctors managed to get the plug out. And while they offered to give it back to her, she opted to throw it out because she had heaps more at home.

You can watch her w hole story below.

For two months after the incident, Alicia said she was “terrified” to use another anal butt plug but now she’s back on the proverbial butt plug horse.

What a rollercoaster, hey?

Take this as your reminder to use tapered butt plugs and be careful!