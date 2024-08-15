Contributor: PEDESTRIAN.TV

A behemoth sale like Afterpay Day 2024 could only be improved by one thing — a sex toy sale. Vibrators, dildos, and butt plugs galore — oh my. The sex toy overlords are smiling upon us as they give it to us real good this year.

All your fave brands, including Lovehoney, THE ICONIC, Vussh, Moments Condoms and Wild Secrets have slashed their prices for the occasion, and there’s only one way to celebrate.

Yeah, you know where this is headed. Allow us to humbly present the top picks from Afterpay Day’s 2024 sex toy sale — now go forth and get randy with it.

The Best Afterpay Day Sex Toy Sales 2024

Another day, another sex toy sale, folks! Lovehoney never disappoints when it comes to its Afterpay sale, now offering up to 70 per cent off a range of sexy time goods, including toys from We-Vibe, Womanizer, Lovehoney, Arcwave and more.

But to lay it all on the table for ya, you’re looking at up to 70 per cent off selected vibrators, dildos, male toys, lingerie and bondage, as well as buy one, get two deals on hosiery and other essentials.

And would ya look at that – Wild Secrets is also throwing its own whopper of an Afterpay Day sale, with up to 60 per cent off its bestselling sex toys, from its very own wand massager to our all-time fave the Satisfyer Pro 2 and the We-Vibe Chorus couples vibrator. Plus, you can get an extra 20 per cent off when you use the code ‘PAYDAY’ at the checkout.

Get amongst it below, fellow hornbags.

Moments Condoms are throwing a 20 per cent off sitewide sale to celebrate Afterpay Day when you enter the code ‘AFTERPAY20’ at the checkout. This includes some of its best-selling sex toys and its huge range of condoms! We love the Mega Thin 3.0’s just quietly.

THE ICONIC is not playing around in the bedroom, nor on Afterpay Day. There’s a whole heap of classiques up for grabs, from the LELO Sona (the ultimate sonic massager) to Vush’s Muse rabbit vibrator that’ll probably make you stay in as much as Charlotte from Sex in the City did when she got her hands on one (IYKYK).

Feel free to have a gander below.

Note: All discounts have already been applied.

The local legends over at Vush are also having a huge Afterpay Day sale where you can score up to 45 per cent off best-selling vibrators, clit suckers, rabbits, butt plugs and wands.

