I know it’s been a while since Bachie last graced our screens, but that doesn’t mean we’re not still living for the drama. But this time, the drama train is taking us straight to Chemist Warehouse, where I imagine Carlin Sterritt isn’t feeling too comfortable.

In case you’re not up with the slightly stale Bachie tea, last year’s Bachelorette lovebirds Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have officially split after weeks of break up speculation.

Angie confirmed the split in a lengthy Insta post.

“We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we’ve both been taking space to think about what we really want.”

But now it looks like our boy Carlin will have a rough time keeping his social distance from Angie because her face is plastered all over every Chemist Warehouse in the country.

No shade to Angie, or Chemist Warehouse – she’s a stunning woman and I’d be lying if it said it didn’t make me want to buy whatever vitamins or wellness product she’s selling. But if you’ve ever been through a breakup, you’d know that you *usually* just want to pretend they don’t exist.

But it turns out Carlin is going to have a pretty rough time doing that if he wants to stock up on discounted chemist goodies.

Depending on your breakup circumstances, you usually wish your ex well (or a lifetime of misery and sadness, whatever floats your boat). But by ~well~ it doesn’t usually mean you want to see their face plastered over wellness posters at your local chemist.

This truly takes the “I’m doing SOOOO well” Instagram posts we’ve all shamelessly made to gloat about what our exes threw away to a whole new height. Honestly, good on Angie.

Carlin, my dude, I’m sorry.