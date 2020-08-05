There’s just something about watching an Aussie business thrive overseas that makes me feel proud as all hell – we are a country of smart, hot, creative humans and we deserve the recognition. But when that business is a FASHION LABEL, is run by WOMEN and is not only surviving, but thriving during these uncertain times, well just call me the fucking happiest little Vegemite of all.

Verge Girl is an Australian fashion label that was started by Daniella Dionyssiou and Natalia Suesskow, two sisters from Brissy. You know that feeling when you finally locate that exact item that say, highest paid model in the world – Kendall Jenner is wearing and you can like… actually afford it – like not even have to wait ’till pay day to buy it? Thats the best way to describe Verge Girl.

That’s Kendall looking like a million bucks in this $41 top. Wild.

Verge Girl has experienced success after success since Daniella and Natalia opened up their first store in Elizabeth Street Arcade, Brisbane back in 2007. Can I make you feel old for just a sec? The girls got their shit together at an alarmingly young age – they were only 17 and 19 years old.

After expanding to a second bricks and mortar store, Verge Girl went online in 2014, opening themselves up to the international market. And hoo boy, it was the right move to make with international orders now making up about 60% of their revenue. Seems everyone is thirsty for a bit of Aussie flavour! This is enhanced by their social media marketing and influencer strategy, which is nothing short of serious business in 2020. And of course it doesn’t hurt sales when Ariana Grande of all people chooses to wear your brand to celebrate her birthday.

You can snap up this ridiculously cute iso friendly fit that Ari did not thank u, next here.

And in inspiring news, Verge Girl’s sales have not only remained stable, but increased during the pandemic, going as far as them to hire extra staff. You LOVE to see it.

We picked the brains of founders Daniella Dionyssiou and Natalie Suesskow, now 30 and 32, to get an understanding of what it’s like to start a business, and hopefully harness the powers of their success.