Most of us have probably grown up being told that running away from our problems is never an option. At least, not a viable one.
Enter Banoffee: the Aussie musician who debunks that very idea.
The Melbourne-native chatted to us for episode 23 of our PEDESTRIAN.TV X Platypus Shoes poddy, Sneak Up, and to say I’ve never been more inspired to fuck off overseas is an understatement.
When host Jack Colquhoun asked about Banoffee’s relocation to LA, the musician responded:
“I needed a refresh. I was saying yesterday, ‘It is a complete lie that you can’t run away from your problems.’ I fucken did it, I just ran. I just fucking ran, and it worked.
“I’d gone through a lot in Australia and Melbourne that I couldn’t escape and everything seemed to be a trigger for it,” she continues. “I struggled with addiction and a lot of mental health issues and everyone seemed to be treading on eggshells around me all the time, and even them so wonderfully wanting to do that, it felt like they didn’t have confidence in me being able to survive it and I needed to go somewhere where people didn’t know that – where I could just completely rebuild and be someone else.”
I don’t know how I’d go about this, but if I could hire Banoffee to be my full-time life coach I would be a happy man.
Gearing up for the release of her debut album, Look At Us Now, Dad (out Feb 23), Banoffee goes on to explain how her upcoming body of work differs from her past tunes.
“I think that this record is really different to my past work in the way that I’m not trying to be the strong person all the time, and just [try to] conquer everything and be like, ‘Hey guys, we can beat it’. Because [now] I’m like, ‘Nah, you can just feel shit and that’s fine.’”
Did I mention I’m genuinely trying to get Banoffee on board as my life coach? I did? Swell.
My album “Look At Us Now Dad” is out feb 21 2020 on @cascine_ and @dotdashrecordings It seems the cat got out of the bag, so HERE IT IS! Im so excited to share with you my album cover – something that truly represents the content of my upcoming record. This record means the world to me, it’s something I’ve worked so hard to create and I feel so lucky that even after one single release I’ve received such incredible support and love. Thank you everyone. Link is in my bio – You can pre-save it now to make sure your on the pulse! #babysfirstleak Photo by @phebeschmick HMU by @lilyswan_mua
The entire interview is full of golden tidbits so ensure you listen to it in its entirety, please.
And after you’ve wrapped your ears around Banoffee’s life advice, as well as her current bangers, you can head over to Spotify, Apple etc and listen to the rest of our Sneak Up episodes.
You'll be doing yourselves a favour.