The first trailer for Netflix’s rom-com sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has arrived and holy hell, are we in for a treat.

Lara (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are back and this time they’re no longer pretending to be a couple.

As they start to go through all the couple milestones, first real kiss, first real date, first Valentine’s Day, Lana finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and ya won’t bloody believe it, but Stormy (Holland Taylor).

But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) comes back into her life again, she finds herself in a major predicament.

Also starring in the sequel is Jordan Fisher, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Emilija Baranc and Trezzo Mahoro.

Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han.

Check out the first trailer below and catch the movie on Netflix on February 12, 2020 (Valentine’s Day, ofc).