A tarantula hawk wasp has been spotted fighting a huntsman spider in what is potentially the most fucked up Australian thing to ever happen.

Reddit user u/space_monster shared the image of the beasts fighting in their backyard in Sydney.

“Got home from work to find this Tarantula Hawk wasp carting off a huntsman spider.”

The terrifying part about this image is the fact that the giant huntsman spider is the victim in this story.

Tarantula hawk wasps grow up to 4.5cm long and have one of the most painful stings amongst the insect kingdom, so if you’re absolutely shit scared of this thing, you’re probably right.

The only insect to have a higher Schmidt sting pain index is the bullet ant, and we all know to stay the fuck away from those.

If the name tarantula hawk wasp wasn’t enough to freak you the fuck out, maybe the professional recommendation of what to do if you get stung by one will paint a clearer picture for you.

“There are some vivid descriptions of people getting stung by these things and their recommendation – and this was actually in a peer-reviewed journal – was to just lie down and start screaming, because few if any people could maintain verbal and physical coordination after getting stung by one of these things,” Invertebrate biologist Ben Hutchins told Wired.

JUST. LIE. DOWN. AND! START!! SCREAMING!!!

But it turns out these horrifying creatures are even more dangerous to spiders. They paralyse the spider with one sting between the legs, then they drag it back to their den, lay an egg on its and the baby wasps (larva) begin to eat it alive.

Fucked, I know.

The image has already received over 40,000 upvotes and a whopping 3.6k comments on Reddit in less than five days, largely consisting of people instantly knowing this sort of stuff could only happen in Australia.

“Please delete Australia,” one user said.

Australia… The land of fucked up animals getting attacked by even more fucked up animals.