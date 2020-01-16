Spotify has just introduced ‘pet playlists’, a new feature which allows users to fill out their pets’ respective personality traits to produce their very own ‘algorithmic’ playlist. And you know what? I adore this. It’s about time my bébé doggo got to personalise her own tunes. Life’s been ruff up until this point.

I obviously had to test it out, pronto.

My best friend and life partner Gem (a cairn terrier pup) is extremely energetic, friendly and curious, and scored a pretty damn eclectic playlist featuring the likes of BLACKPINK, Dope Lemon and Holly Valance. The verdict is out on whether she’ll actually pop her booty to the tunes, or proclaim “TUUUUUUUUNE” when something comes on the speakers, but who wouldn’t get low to “Kiss Kiss”?

READ MORE I Can't Stop Thinking About This Man Who Goes On Runs With His Parrots

Check out what tunes your pet froths by making your own pet playlist HERE.

If the presence of pet playlists has sparked joy in your soul but you don’t have a lil’ friend, why not consider adopting? Sweet angels like Dumpling and Lizzo are just some of the pets currently in need of a home.