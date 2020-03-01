A Queensland family had a rude awakening on Friday morning when a brown snake was found curled up in their toaster cord.

The metre-long eastern brown snake was found in the kitchen of the Rosemount house on Friday, prompting the family to call a snake catcher.

Stuart McKenzie, a local snake catcher, had attempted to catch the snake a week earlier in the family’s laundry, but was ultimately unsuccessful. He returned to the property on Wednesday morning to remove the slithery snake, who likely just wanted some toast with Vegemite for breakfast.

“He was pretty comfortable up there curled up and minding his own business,” he told 10 Daily.

“He nearly got tangled in the toaster cord but I was able to bag him up safely.”

The Sunshine Coast 24/7 Snake Catchers took to Facebook to share the story alongside a photo of the venomous creature.

“It also shows the climbing capabilities of venomous snakes. Venomous snakes CAN climb!”

The post has since been shared more than 400 times, amassing over 200 comments from terrified Facebook users.

Eastern brown snakes are the second-most venomous land snakes in the world, so if you happen to find one in your kitchen, stay the fuck away from it.

“I get people sending me photos where they’re holding deadly snakes, or they have snakes in plastic containers, which is extremely dangerous. You’re not supposed to relocate snakes without a permit,” McKenzie told 10 Daily.

The general public are not supposed to relocate snakes without the appropriate permit. If you find a snake slithering somewhere it shouldn’t be, call a snake catcher and try to keep an eye on it from a safe distance.