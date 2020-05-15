It’s Friday night, and on Friday nights we deserving nothing but feel-good content to momentarily distract us from the world’s doom and gloom, so here – please enjoy this footage of a skating dog.

Benji The Bernedoodle, AKA @lilmanlife on instagram, posted the glorious video captured from a car a few days back, which shows him skating down a Californian road on his owner’s back and subsequently loving his life. I mean, seriously, this glorious doggo just looks so damn happy. With the wind in his hair, the sun on his snout and the palm trees in the background, Benji is now my post-iso aspiration. We live.

View this post on Instagram

Goin w/ the flow ????????

A post shared by Benji The Bernedoodle (@lilmanlife) on

When looking at this video, I immediately thought of Natasha Bedingfield‘s “Unwritten” or Shannon Noll‘s “Drive”, depending on which respective genre tickles your fancy. Both fit the scenario perfectly. I have chills.

The camera loves you, darling.
READ MORE Dogs Are Likely To Feel Separation Anxiety When We Return To Work & The Feeling's Mutual

Benji, who boasts a cute 18k followers on the ‘gram, is an active thrill-seeker, it seems, with an abundance of vids of him engaging in sporty pastimes with his owner.

View this post on Instagram

Could use an altitude adjustment ⛷

A post shared by Benji The Bernedoodle (@lilmanlife) on

I could watch Benji crusing down a mountain for days – a true natural.

Thank you, Benji, for injecting me with a much-needed dose of endorphins. Te amo.

READ MORE Taronga Zoo Just Launched A Capybara Cam & Suddenly All Our Weekend Plans Have Cleared
Image: Instagram / @lilmanlife