It’s Friday night, and on Friday nights we deserving nothing but feel-good content to momentarily distract us from the world’s doom and gloom, so here – please enjoy this footage of a skating dog.

Benji The Bernedoodle, AKA @lilmanlife on instagram, posted the glorious video captured from a car a few days back, which shows him skating down a Californian road on his owner’s back and subsequently loving his life. I mean, seriously, this glorious doggo just looks so damn happy. With the wind in his hair, the sun on his snout and the palm trees in the background, Benji is now my post-iso aspiration. We live.

When looking at this video, I immediately thought of Natasha Bedingfield‘s “Unwritten” or Shannon Noll‘s “Drive”, depending on which respective genre tickles your fancy. Both fit the scenario perfectly. I have chills.

Benji, who boasts a cute 18k followers on the ‘gram, is an active thrill-seeker, it seems, with an abundance of vids of him engaging in sporty pastimes with his owner.

I could watch Benji crusing down a mountain for days – a true natural.

Thank you, Benji, for injecting me with a much-needed dose of endorphins. Te amo.