In news that’ll be sure to brighten your afternoon, Possum the cat has been returned home. You know, the adorable cat who went AWOL in early December, prompting his owner Brett to install some rather large (billboard) signs to try to find him.

Yes, Possum.

He has finally been returned home after a whopping 6 weeks and four days missing.

The adorable kitten disappeared on November 25, and as a dedicated cat dad, Brett went on a mission to find him.

Thankfully, the “1000’s of letterbox drops and the massive sign that [he] moved around” worked and Brett was reunited with his beloved Possum (the cat, not an actual possum) at around 12pm on Thursday. Brett says that it was worth “every cent” now that he’s got his four-legged friend back.

You’d be forgiven for thinking Brett was selling his house after seeing the big sign in his front yard, but it turns out he’s just willing to do whatever it takes to get his cat back. And thankfully, it worked.

Possum was returned to the RSPCA, who promptly called Brett to collect him after treating the large abscess on his shoulder.

Unfortunately, Possum was dyed black or grey at some point on his adventure, so he’s also going to head “into the barber for a spruce up” once his condition improves.

Throughout the ordeal, Brett refused to give up hope that Possum would be returned.

“Even this morning I said to a friend I believed he was still out there somewhere. I honestly believe we would meet again,” Brett told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“My heart sunk as I thought the news was bad news but then when she said he was okay, very skinny and a bit injured but he was okay,” Brett said. “I started crying.”

Possum has a few minor injuries, but seems to be in good spirits now that he’s back in his Patterson Lakes home.

“He is back eating his favourite biscuits and sitting in his favourite spot, he has even jumped up on the couch for a cuddle.”

Now, I’m not going to suggest that we all make billboards for our missing pets, but it definitely worked for Brett and Possum, so maybe it’s worth a try.

Long live Possum the cat.