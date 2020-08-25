Turns out penguins, like us humans, love to watch Pingu. The iconic children’s show is enough to lift the spirits of even the weariest feathered friends, apparently.

Pierre is a rockhopper penguin at Perth Zoo, and he’s been feeling feeling a bit under the weather lately. Luckily his time indoors has at least provided ample opportunity to binge his favourite show, which, if you haven’t already picked up, is Pingu. The bird’s got taste.

“What I have here is an iPad for our rockhopper penguin Pierre,” one of the zookeepers explained.

“Pierre is by himself in the vet department and does get a bit lonely at times, and to make his life a bit more enriching we’ve decided to get other rockhoppers online for him to watch.”

'Pierre' the penguin has become iPad-savvy during a stint of rehabilitation for feather moulting problems at Perth Zoo. He enjoys watching rockhopper penguin documentaries, livestreams of rockhopper penguins and 'Pingu'. https://t.co/8ftPfFYTVQ #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/6n0IkydVTN — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) August 25, 2020

Among other things, Pierre’s also been watching nature docos about penguins, as well as live streams of the penguins at Kansas City Zoo in the US.

“Pierre’s been enjoying watching them and seeing them in their little habitats at their zoo,” the zookeeper added.

That’s right. Pierre has basically been FaceTiming with his new mates on the other side of the world.



CUTE: Perth Zoo is caring for an endangered Northern Rockhopper Penguin who bravely swam across oceans and washed ashore on a WA beach. 'Pierre the Penguin' is receiving plenty of TLC from staff as he regains his health, before returning to the wild. #9News pic.twitter.com/tecttuwaz1 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) August 5, 2020

Now, whether Pierre identifies more with Pingu as a character (I mean, they kind of have similar names) or his frenemy Pingg remains to be seen.

It’s been a huge day for penguins here at P.TV, with news also breaking that Phillip Island’s annual penguin parade will now be livestreamed for free. If you need your penguin fix, you’ve stuck gold today.

Noot – and I cannot stress this enough – noot.