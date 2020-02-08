Until today, I was completely unaware of what an owl looks like when it runs. It was a simpler time.

But thanks to a now-viral video of an owl and its super long legs running across a room, I can’t unsee this horrific footage.

Look at the legs on this thing.

If you’re wondering what my sleep paralysis demon looks like, this is it.

But it turns out I’m not the only person who was truly shocked by this footage. The video went viral on Twitter, with hundreds of people retweeting and replying, turning the owl into an instant meme.

Many users were quick to relate to the owl, particularly relating it to “me when the coffee is ready” in the morning.

This owl is also very reminiscent of kids (or fur babies) whenever you have food. This is exactly what my dog looks like when I open a bag of chips.

It appears this owl is also everyone’s mood at approximately 4:00pm every Friday afternoon. Show your boss this video, then owl-run out the door while they’re distracted.

Then there’s this top-tier response that honestly deserves its own story.

Birds are terrifying, and with legs like this, owls are by far the worst of the lot. Will I ever be able to get this fucked up footage out of my brain? Probably not, but it’s okay because running owl is not real and running owl cannot hurt me.

READ MORE Welp, Byron Bay Is Underwater After Being Pummelled By Its Heaviest Rain In 46 Years