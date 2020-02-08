Until today, I was completely unaware of what an owl looks like when it runs. It was a simpler time.

But thanks to a now-viral video of an owl and its super long legs running across a room, I can’t unsee this horrific footage.

Look at the legs on this thing.

Y’all ever saw a owl run pic.twitter.com/RDAjAeCvZl — ???? (@NewYorkNeek) February 7, 2020

If you’re wondering what my sleep paralysis demon looks like, this is it.

But it turns out I’m not the only person who was truly shocked by this footage. The video went viral on Twitter, with hundreds of people retweeting and replying, turning the owl into an instant meme.

Many users were quick to relate to the owl, particularly relating it to “me when the coffee is ready” in the morning.

Me when the coffee is ready.pic.twitter.com/UcPAIzTNla — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@Wieneraaron) February 7, 2020

Owls are cats with a pilot license — the back up (@frodecision) February 7, 2020

This owl is also very reminiscent of kids (or fur babies) whenever you have food. This is exactly what my dog looks like when I open a bag of chips.

This how little kids walk up to you when you have food pic.twitter.com/RoERy0wCuV — ????InnerPeace???????? (@TalentedKeelo) February 7, 2020

It appears this owl is also everyone’s mood at approximately 4:00pm every Friday afternoon. Show your boss this video, then owl-run out the door while they’re distracted.

[Friday 4pm] Me: *rushing to finish things up and leave work early* My Boss: pic.twitter.com/UQmC9yMH0c — Some Ass Hat (@AssOnHat) February 7, 2020

Then there’s this top-tier response that honestly deserves its own story.

When I overhear someone saying they know how to reverse this weird spell that turned me into an owl pic.twitter.com/TeY85uGCFd — eric af (@ewfeez) February 7, 2020

Birds are terrifying, and with legs like this, owls are by far the worst of the lot. Will I ever be able to get this fucked up footage out of my brain? Probably not, but it’s okay because running owl is not real and running owl cannot hurt me.