You’re going to need to sit down for this, but there’s a dog named Mork, who looks exactly like baby Yoda.

I know, I know, everyone is quick to say things look like Baby Yoda, but this dog looks so much like the little green man that I feel like we need to keep Laura Dern the fuck away from him at all costs.

Meet Mork:

View this post on Instagram Mork Baby Yoda! ????❤️ #twinning By: @sexy_teef_pics #chubbychibbychops A post shared by Mork (@morkskywalker) on Dec 19, 2019 at 9:43am PST

Boasting 76,000 followers, Mork (real name Mork Skywalker) is such a big internet celebrity that he even made an appearance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel show.

Yep, this dog is more famous than any of us will ever be.

Mork was saved from the Chinese meat trade by an organisation called Slaughterhouse Survivors, before Road Dogs & Rescue brought him to America for adoption.

However, after saving this adorable dog’s life, dog rescuer Nikki Carvey couldn’t let him go. So, she adopted Mork as her very own fur-child.

“They sent me a photo of Mork, and I said, ‘I love that dog. I will take him’,” Carvey told Huffington Post.

View this post on Instagram Because there is no such thing as enough Mork ❤️#chubbychibbychops #meltingpugcandle A post shared by Mork (@morkskywalker) on Dec 28, 2019 at 11:48am PST

He’s had quite a rough start to life, weighing just 5kg when he was brought to America. After a hospitalisation and some life-threatening illnesses and intestinal problems, Mork has managed to make significant progress and is now living the dream in LA.

I mean it when I say, I would fucking die for this dog.

With ears this big, Mork can undoubtedly hear everything you say about him, so please send him love and positivity only.

Mork for President.