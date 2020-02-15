A Perth woman has offered up a whopping $25,000 to whoever helps to return her beloved poodle, Remmy, so get your search party ready.

Honestly, dropping $25,000 on the safe return of your fur-child is an investment. But can you really put a price on the love you share with your cat or dog? I don’t think so.

The toy poodle went missing approximately three months ago after being attacked by a larger dog during a walk in the Riverside gardens area of Perth on November 27. Remmy ran into the bushland after the attack and unfortunately she hasn’t been seen by her owner Tracee MacMillan ever since.

“Despite many potential leads,” Tracee and her family have been unable to locate their beloved four-legged family member.

“Have you, or, has anyone you know, bought or acquired a black, female toy poodle in the past three months?” Tracee’s plea on Facebook reads.

“Please – if you know something, say something,” Tracee shared on Facebook. “All info helps. If you have Remmy, please give her back. You won’t be in trouble.”

Tracee’s reward began at a very reasonable $1000 but after months of searching without success, she bumped the bounty up to a staggering $25,000.

“Remmy is still missing. We really need her home so if someone has her please bring her back. This last month has been so hard on us all and my family and friends have been the best support please keep looking & don’t give up hope,” Tracee shared on Facebook.

If you’ve ever lost a pet, you’d understand the desperation. If I had a spare $25,000 to spend to find my missing dog, I’d probably offer a reward like this too.

Remmy’s distinguishing features include a white chin and a missing front tooth.

So if you’re in the Perth area or you/your friend has recently adopted a toy poodle, be sure to make sure you haven’t mistakenly adopted Remmy.

Please help this woman get her dog back before she spends her life savings on it.