In today’s edition of ‘Things Found On The Internet That Will Remain With Me For Years And Years To Come™’, a video of a man going on a casual, unassuming, fast-paced sprint with his pet parrots has gone viral.

User @johannperezz tweeted the video of Birdman 2.0. over the weekend, which has since amassed over 400k likes, alongside the caption ‘thinking about him <3’.

I mean, seriously, he’s running full bloody pelt. Inspiring stuff.

man said ????

????????‍♂️????

???? — 0 % ???? (@underworld3k) January 11, 2020

It seems like the Californian man’s daily parrot-caring routine had already generated quite the army of fans, as fellow Twitter users started coming forward with their own footage of Birdman 2.0, whose name is apparently Kenneth.

This is my doctors brother ???? I know him, his name is Kenneth so shout out to Kenneth for having the dopest birds in town ???? — Keyrsten Campos (@keyrstenann) January 11, 2020

Ayyyy, I know him. He’s always near my apartment complex ???? pic.twitter.com/JXEIW6cyrE — (???????? – ???????????? – ????????) ???? (@_Nikylia) January 11, 2020

In response to those who were concerned about Kenneth’s parrot-walking ritual, @johannperezz assured them that “the birds are extremely well taken care of by the bird man!”

He continued: “i used to live in that town and he was known to be very very kind to them :)”

Thank you, Kenneth, for reaffirming my love for the internet.