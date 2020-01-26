Lion, a glorious doggo and big fan of swims, has gone viral for proving that not even a wheelchair could get between him and his love for a dip in the pool.

Lion’s owner posted an Instagram this week of Lion charging towards the pool – knocking over furniture in the process – before nonchalantly diving in and ditching his wheelchair in the process. Despite his owner’s rather frantic reaction, Lion seems pretty nonplussed – he just wants to join his mate Taiia in the deep end.

You may initially feel a bit panicked watching Lion fall in but, don’t sweat, he turns out to be a natural swimmer. Behold, paw-sibly the cutest video of all time below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????Taiia e Lion ???????????? (@goldentaiia) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:16am PST

Lion’s from from Rio de Janeiro and currently battling cancer but, judging by his big grins and continued lewk-serving, he seems to be having a pretty damn awesome life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????Taiia e Lion ???????????? (@goldentaiia) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:25pm PST

Today’s wholesome content proves that no hurdle should stop us from following our passions. BRB, crying fur-ever.