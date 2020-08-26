Being a pet owner is one of the best jobs in the world – the cuddles and looks of adoration are second to none, plus you’re always guaranteed to have someone who’s excited when you walk in the door. On the flip side, they can also cause us a bunch of stress and we always want to make sure we’re doing right by them (because we worship at their four-legged altar).

There’s a lot of pet products out there that’ll promise you all the woofs in the world but leave you empty-handed, so how the heck are you supposed to know who’s legit and who isn’t? In honour of International Dog Day (yes that’s a real thing and yes it’s today) we’ve rounded up our fave ethical Aussie dog brands. These six legends are the perfect way to combine your love of planet earth and your pooch. From sustainably sourced food to collars featuring Indigenous artwork, there’s no shortage of ways to back your Aussie producer and keep those tails wagging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by How We Roll Co. (@howwerollco) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:36pm PDT



As you can probably infer from the name, these are dog poop bags. But they’re not just any old dog poop bags, no siree Bob. They’re the most superior bags on the market, let me count the ways. For the humble price of $2.80, you get 15 bags in a roll, lightly scented, 100% compostable and 1000% guaranteed to make you look like an absolute hero at the local dog park. Brought to you by the legends at How We Roll (the experts in sustainable bum-wiping and tear-drying) they’ve successfully entered the pet market and we couldn’t be more chuffed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pet sitting & Dog walking ???????? (@petcloud) on May 22, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT



You wouldn’t leave your beloved pet with any old fool and certainly not the 8-year old who lives across the road. But when you really need someone to look after Mrs Whiskerson for a few days, who are you going to ask? Enter Pet Cloud – Australia’s most trusted platform for booking pet sitters, dog walkers, groomers and everything in-between. Basically you create a profile for you and your pet which people can then respond to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@puppupbear) on Aug 15, 2020 at 3:21am PDT



The pet food industry is one of those scary things that most of us don’t know too much about, but our lack of awareness is causing serious harm. In fact, a recent study by Frontier Pets found that 65% of pet owners were unaware that their dog food purchases were contributing to factory farming – scary, right? To directly combat the issue, Frontier Pets offer a range of pet food and treats made from high welfare, organic ingredients and supports the important work of ethical Aussie producers – it’s a big yes from us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR FLUFF (@mrfluff_) on Aug 22, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Besides being obsessed with the cute name, we’re equally obsessed with what Mr Fluff stands for. The brand is an Aussie-made range of cruelty free, vegan and eco-friendly dog grooming products on a wholesome mission to revolutionise pet care. The entire range is a 2-in-1 situation which we really appreciate cause’ we all know how hard it is to wash a dog. Your pooch’s coat will be hydrated, soothed and smelling like roses – so don’t be surprised if they get up on their hind legs and do a happy dance in appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outback Tails (@outbacktails) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:46pm PDT

As a pet owner, it is but your humble duty to ensure your dog looks fly at all times. We’re talking collars, coats, dog beds – the whole shebang. If you don’t wanna dress your dog in some home brand threads (who would blame you) then Outback Tails is your one-stop-shop for style. Their Aussie -made products feature the work of Pauline Napangardi Gallagher and Ursula Napangardi Hudson from the Warlukurlangu Artists Aboriginal Corporation in the Central Desert, with a percentage of sales from these items going back to the artists. Not only can your pup look good, but you can feel good about the accessories you’re buying for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scratch – Healthy Dog Food (@worldofscratch) on Aug 24, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT



Running out of dog food is one of those unfortunate things that probably happens more often than it should, hey it’s hard enough to remember to feed ourselves most days. Thanks to Scratch, that’s one less thing you need to worry about. This brand delivers personalised food boxes to your doggy door tailored exactly to your pups nutritional needs. Their doggy kibble is made in NSW with only the freshest of ingredients so it’ll be kind to your pooch’s tum, and you can feel pretty damn good about it too.

