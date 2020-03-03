Are you ready to feel a lot of feelings? You’ll need to be, because this tale of a blind chicken and her two pit bull best friends has well and truly sent me.

When Peri the chicken went blind at six months old, Taj the pit bull stepped up to the plate to help her out.

“[Taj] was 3 years old and quickly took to helping her find her way,” Christa Hubbard, owner of both animals, recounted to The Dodo. “A seeing eye dog for a hen. These two spent the next eight years together. He would guide and protect her. They napped together, sunbathed together.”

Taj eventually passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. “Peri was lost without her buddy — she knew he was gone.””

Following Taj’s passing, Christa adopted another pit bull named Gracie, and it wasn’t long before she filled Taj’s void. Gracie and Peri are now inseparable.

What’s even cuter, Gracie brings Peri her toys. I repeat – Gracie, the pit bull, brings Peri, the chicken, her toys. I’m now wailing at my desk.

“Gracie will bring Peri a toy,” Christa elaborated to the publication, “place it in front of her and wait. When Peri is out in her yard doing chicken things, Gracie can be found laying outside the fence waiting for her (Peri has a fenced-in area as we have a pool). When Peri is on her ottoman ‘watching’ TV, Gracie brings her a toy. First thing in the morning when we get up, Gracie checks on her sleeping friend.”

This is too damn much for a Tuesday night. I’m not going home to cry into my pillow. Le fin.