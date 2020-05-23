Stop what you’re doing and look at this adorable kitten(s) named Biscuit And Gravy, who was born with two faces.

The adorable two-faced kitten was born on Wednesday morning, causing the King family quite the surprise when they awoke to find him amongst the five other kittens.

Unlike his brothers and sisters, Biscuit and Gravy had two noses, two mouths and four eyes.

Remarkably, he can meow with one mouth while eating out of the other, which is the definition of talking with your mouth full.

After posting photos of the adorable Biscuit and Gravy on their local community page, the King family went viral, which is understandable when you’ve got a two-faced cat.

“I told her I’d post it on our local community page,” Dad BJ King said. “I said we’ll probably get a little bit of reaction out of this. It took off really fast.”

In heartbreaking news, this story likely won’t have a happy ending as “Janus” cats (the term given to cats with two faces) usually don’t live more than a day. Thankfully, Biscuit and Gravy has already beat the odds, but he is unlikely to survive long-term.

“It doesn’t really know how to nurse properly because it has two mouths so I’ve been trying to feed it,”mum Kyla told KOIN. “And, I mean, I’m gonna do the best I can but these animals don’t usually live too long.”

However, one particular Janus cat named Frank and Louis managed to live a long 15-year life, breaking the Guinness World Record.

The family is working hard to give Biscuit and Gravy the best life possible, but we’re all going to have to pray for a miracle so this adorable two-faced kitten can life a long, healthy life.

Here’s hoping Biscuit and Gravy can be the next Frank and Louis and live a long, prosperous life.