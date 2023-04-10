TikTok Just Found Out What A ‘Zillennial’ Is & There’s No Shortage Of Comments Section Spice

TikTok is having yet another tizzy over a video explaining what the term “Zillennial” means. It’s a warzone out there and safe to say, there’s been a mixed bag of responses. Let’s reignite the inter-generational beef one more time as we delve knee-deep into yet another generation-defining word.

The source video for today’s adventure to the land of new vocab comes to us via the creator @nostabeauty.

Her video features a screenshot of the Google Search result for the term “Zillennial” in the background while she provides some enlightening, yet tonally surprised commentary.

“I just learned about this recently too,” she begins.

“So a Zillennial is basically anyone born from the year 1990 to the year 2000. Typically 1993-1999.

“They’re not quite Millennial, they’re not quite Gen Z, they’re right in between.

“And, what’s cool about that they could relate to both parties.

“They can relate to both Millennial and Gen Z nostalgia which is really cool.”

Do we all feel sufficiently enlightened now?

Fabulous. Let’s continue.

As with most TikToks these days, the real enjoyment can be found in the comments section where people are champing at the bit to destroy one another over the most insignificant things. It’s truly a joy to watch.

This video is no different.

I’m absolutely obsessed with the conspiratorial, doom-and-gloom conclusions some of these people have managed to draw.

Luckily, the depressing comments are counter-weighted with some far more light-hearted ones.

Judging from the comments, a bunch of people definitely do identify with the term Zillennial.

Speaking as a Zillennial myself, I definitely feel wedged between both groups.

For example, I wasn’t around for the start of Buffy the Vampire Slayer much to the disbelief of every full-blown Millennial I meet.

However, I also don’t need Subway Surfers to be playing in the lower half of every TikTok I watch to make it stimulating enough for me to not get bored.

See an excruciatingly stimulating example below, primed for Gen Z consumption

At the end of the day, it’s all love between the generations.

Gen Z loves teasing Millennials and vice versa.

I reckon both generations can agree on one thing: the real enemies here are the boomers. And increasingly Generation X. But more on that in a separate article…