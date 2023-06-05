What The Hell Is Lemon8 And Will It Actually Overtake Instagram Like Influencers Believe?

There’s a new app on the scene and it has influencers’ heads turning. Companies that want to monetise the fuck out of it are also gunning for it like a shark who just railed a line of coke. It’s called Lemon8, and before you know it, everyone and their dog will probably be utilising the app.

After reaching the top of the Android Play Store and the Apple Store’s lifestyle category, Lemon8 squeezed the attention out of everyone simply itching for a new social media platform (that doesn’t suck).

So what is this new app that could take all eyes off Instagram and cultivate a new world of influencers and content creation? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What exactly IS Lemon8?

Lemon8 is the new app from ByteDance (the creators of TikTok) which utilises features you’d recognise from platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest. In fact, it’s been heralded as a combination of the two.

Think of it as an app for the girls (for now).

It only allows static images (thank God) and emphasises creative and colourful posts.

Is Lemon8 available in Australia?

Lemon8 was launched in the UK, US and Japan.

Unfortunately, it’s not yet out in Australia for reasons unbeknownst to us.

Aussies getting in on the fun last? What’s new?

Hopefully, it arrives soon.

What is Lemon8 used for?

Lemon8 encourages folks to write over their posts and make them as aesthetic as possible.

In a way, it’s a more artistic and content-driven app than Instagram, but it still wants you to post hot pictures.

The app describes itself as having a focus on “fashion, beauty, food, wellness, and travel”, which every social media platform tries to do in some way, shape or form.

TikToker @nuwairahlutfii credited Lemon8 as a great app to learn things like photography tips.

It can even be used for educative posts similar to Instagram carousels.

Keen to one day be in a “how to get the most out of Lemon8 as a journalist” meeting.

What’s the difference between Lemon8 and TikTok?

As I said before, Lemon8 is for the girls and the gays. TikTok is a whole mess of straight fuckery.

“I feel very safe posting,” said TikToker Madison (@madisonbravenec) in a vid about the app.

“It’s different to any app I’ve been on before and I’m here for it.”

The reason some influencers are claiming to feel comfortable is that there are apparently fewer men on the app compared to apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Keep in mind this is one person’s experience, and the data on who is and isn’t using the app isn’t readily available so early in Lemon8’s lifespan.

Also, unlike TikTok, the video doesn’t allow videos. In many ways, it’s the image version of TikTok.

Is Lemon8 safe to use?

As far as we can see, yeah, it’s pretty safe to use.

Some influencers have called out the app for having “worse comments” than Instagram, but really you can find deplorable people on ANY app in the world.

Of course, there’s the other stuff about Lemon8 being a product of Chinese company ByteDance, which is already under scrutiny from governments across the world.

However, just as TikTok isn’t an app made by China to “steal your data”, neither is Lemon8.

Unfortunately, this won’t stop people from wanting it banned just like TikTok.

And there you have it folks, that’s Lemon8. Only time will tell who becomes famous thanks to the app.

I’m sure everyone will be scurrying to it to have their own viral moment.