A wedding singer on TikTok has divided the internet with her wardrobe choice. And to be honest, some of the comments are giving major slut-shaming vibes.

If you’ve been here for a while, you would notice that I fucking froth stories that surround wedding disasters. A couple of weeks ago in the wedding discourse world, a groom named Cody was completely dragged for his shitty vows on TikTok.

But of course, the internet is the gift that keeps on giving and we’ve got another wedding story hot off-the-clock app (clock app because TikTok like tick tock. Get it? hehe.).

Singer Ortal Edri (@ortaledri) went super viral after she posted her breathtaking rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. The TikTok, which now has more than 5.4 million views, seemed to take place at either the reception or ceremony of a lavish wedding, as Edri mentioned in the caption that the bride and groom “shed tears” when they made their entrance.

“I am always moved to tears when I sing the entrance song at weddings,” Edri wrote in the caption of her viral video.

Although the video aimed to capture the powerful voice of Edri (I’m not lying when I say it gave me goosebumps) as well as the beautiful wedding, punters seemed to be distracted by the singer’s dress.

Many folks said that the slit of the dress was too high and labelled the outfit as “inappropriate” for the occasion.

“The dress is for a night out not a wedding,” one person wrote.

“Amazing voice but the dress great for a club not as a guest singer at a wedding,” a second TikToker commented.

“At that point why even bother wearing a dress, just show up in a bikini,” wrote a third.

Some comments were also vile, accusing the wedding singer of “attention-seeking, “disrespectful” and having “no class”. UMMMM no, we are not doing that in 2023!!!

Thankfully, other punters slammed the comments who were kicking up a fuss about the singer’s ‘fit. Many of the folks labelled the negative comments as “insecure” and others simply complimented the singer on her sensational performance.

“Jesus CHRIST. I’m getting married and I would request this outfit. How insecure are some of you to let other people look nice at your wedding,” one person wrote.

“Her voice is beautiful and the dress is gorgeous! You go girl!” a second person commented.

Now here’s my two cents on the matter. Those who are shaming her a FKN gross.

One, the dress is absolutely stunning and judging by the bride and groom the event was boujee. Two, she’s the wedding singer. Of course, she’s gonna be glam AF. And three, the angle of the camera is what makes the dress look a lot shorter!

At the start, you can tell that the person who was filming was sitting as the angle was quite low, but as the video goes on, the angle is almost parallel to Edri.

It’s also evident that Edri is on an elevated surface, so she’s obviously going to look like she’s physically above the camera resulting in an awkward angle.

How about we worry about these shitty groom’s vows before we chuck someone on blast for their gorgeous dress, mmm ‘kay?

Edri has yet to post a response to the rabble surrounding her wedding singing video, but she’s definitely racking up the numbers with the video garnering more than 5.4 million views and 533.6K likes.

Now excuse me as I chuck this cover on repeat and pretend that I’m on the Titanic.