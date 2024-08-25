‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Has Reportedly Been Filed For A Trademark But Not By The OG Creator 

Jools Lebron, the creative mastermind who kickstarted the viral “very demure, very mindful” trend, has shared an emotional TikTok following the news that another person has reportedly filed a trademark for the iconic quote before her.

If you’re chronically online like me, you might’ve noticed that everyone and their mother have been writing “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” in every single post.

The short yet sweet quote reportedly stems from Jools, who first popped up on the scene with a video about being demure in the workplace.

Since then, the quote “very demure, very mindful” has spread across the internet, with folks and celebs using the line for a variety of memes. Soon after, corporations caught on and started using the famous phrase in their posts.

And you see this is the problem pic.twitter.com/uwItqnT7eG — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) August 20, 2024

Although some netizens are sick to death over the quote’s constant use online, one of the best things to have come from the trend was that it gave Jools the dosh she needed to fund the rest of her transition.

However, in a sad turn of events, a stranger has moved in on Jools’ iconic quote and has filed a trademark for “very demure… very mindful…”.

In documents obtained by TMZ, a person from Washington State allegedly filed to trademark the iconic brain rot quote.

Following the news, Jools took to TikTok to share an emotional video about the trademark and how she felt like she “dropped the ball” on her viral quote.

“I’ve just invested so much money and time into this and I feel like I did it wrong. Like, I feel like I didn’t try hard enough,” she began.

“I wanted this to do so much for my family and like, provide for my transition and I feel like I’ve dropped the ball.

“Like I feel like I fucked up and someone else has it now. And I don’t know what I could’ve done better ‘cos I didn’t have the resources.”

READ MORE Why Are Influencers Halley Kate and Sophia La Corte Going Viral For Going Against Girl Code?

Although it is not reported exactly when the docs were filed, it appears that Jools has a little bit of time to challenge the trademark.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Jools has 30 days from when the trademark is published in the ‘Official Gazette’ to file “an opposition to registration or a request to extend the time to oppose.”

So far it is not known if Jools knows the person who made reportedly filed for the trademark. The individual has also not come out publicly about their move on the “very demure… very mindful” trend.

Hopefully, Jools is able to bounce back from this and get her flowers for her iconic online persona and trend.

It’s truly what she DESERVES!!