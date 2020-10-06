Thanks for signing up!

Another day, another Trisha Paytas drama for us to gorge on. This time around, the YouTuber/singer/reality TV star has shared a pic of her whole bumhole on Twitter and uhhhh are those specks of toilet paper?!

In a tweet promoting her OnlyFans, Paytas posted a photo of herself bent over in the back of a Rolls-Royce, cheeks spread and everything.

The tweet itself is too raunchy to embed here, but if you’re curious, here’s a link. Just don’t open it at work/uni/in front of your grandparents.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with posting nudes, and the same goes for having an OnlyFans.

However most people were just stunned at the post unexpectedly appearing on their timelines, in all of its toilet-paper-crumbed glory.

Trisha Paytas on the internet anytime her bills are due pic.twitter.com/fGaJzPyVMZ — HAMAD. (@Hamaaaaaaaaaaad) October 5, 2020

i could’ve gone my whole life without seeing trisha paytas toilet paper cookie crumble asshole pic.twitter.com/3synlPdNfp — shaylaG (@shayla_lalala) October 5, 2020

i wanna go back to ten seconds ago when i didn’t know why trisha paytas was trending pic.twitter.com/ULjO9wMmUh — donald trump is a white supremacist (@vote4kaidro) October 5, 2020

trisha paytas i am BEGGING you to stop showing us your cooch and asshole on the tl, you have an onlyfans pic.twitter.com/9oCgwCPMtu — holly (@pxgging) October 5, 2020

whyd u have to point that out ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ArcLjxIAFl — sibyl ❊✿ ????ꨄ (@h3av3nsg8y) September 29, 2020

All this Trisha Paytas talk even got her trending on Twitter, exposing her (heh) to even more sets of unprepared eyes.

just found out why Trisha paytas was trending and now I would like to go back to when I didn’t find out Trisha paytas was trending pic.twitter.com/m0qHy14GPj — abi ???? (@ajajajabi) October 5, 2020

should’ve minded my business when i saw trisha paytas trending pic.twitter.com/SrMmweuORD — #BLM Hispanic At The Disco (@jootsboots) October 5, 2020

“i wonder why Trisha Paytas is tren-“ pic.twitter.com/Uy56j9bZGO — ♡ (@gnnstay) October 5, 2020

Twitter: dEAR gOD DONT LOOK UP TRISHA PAYTAS SHES GOT A DIRTY BUTTHOLE Me craving death: pic.twitter.com/2QLswogCbX — ???? (@Baking_Anime) October 5, 2020

Im in class rn and decided to go this bird app and saw trisha paytas trending…just no. pic.twitter.com/goaVIzLwAW — ᴮᴱ moon ☾ ⁷ (@LYtropy) October 5, 2020

Now for the record, it’s not clear what those little white specks lodged in between Trisha Paytas’ bum cheeks are, yet everyone’s fixated on the idea of it being left over bits of toilet paper.

That being said, knowing Paytas, their assumptions probably aren’t far off.

POV: I’m the toilet paper in Trisha Paytas ass rn pic.twitter.com/jVHIJfARWT — ✨Zukka shouldve been cannon✨ (@kxxrstxnn) October 5, 2020

Paytas has even acknowledged the fact she blew up Twitter with just one post, asking whether it was the cooch or the gooch which got so many folks talking.

“Is it my butthole or pussyhole that’s trending?” she asked.

Is it my butthole or pussyhole that’s trending ? See both on https://t.co/HoMsWA0iq9 18+ pic.twitter.com/7XS1IaC9kE — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) October 5, 2020

The whole thing’s escalated to the point that if you search “Trisha Paytas” on Twitter, you’ll be flooded with reactions rather than the actual pic itself.

A cursory scroll will bring up more BTS fancams and Jojo Siwa reaction clips than anything posted by Paytas herself.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Trisha Paytas currently trending with some people claiming it’s because nude posts of her are circulating Twitter, however the majority of the posts appear to be Stan accounts spamming fancams. pic.twitter.com/Tf1G5smH8s — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 5, 2020

And maybe – just maybe – that’s for the better.