A TikTok claiming to show Arnott’s Tiny Teddies rolling off the production line has obsessed viewers, while sparking wild claims that those little morsels aren’t Tiny Teddies at all.

TikTok account @FoodFactoryAus, which has also shared that video of mudcakes being dipped in icing, this week shared a glimpse of pale bikkies being pressed into shape and dumped on a conveyor belt.

Set to a banjo-plucking beat that’s ripping across the app, the clip, which bears the hashtag #tinyteddies, exposes the engineering feats behind some beloved supermarket snacks.

If you really push your imagination, it looks like an endless barrage of miniature baked-goods troops marching into battle (lunchboxes across the country).

The clip has been viewed more than 500,000 times in four days.

Not everything is as it seems, however. While one piece of machinery does appear to bear the logo of WorkSafe Victoria, suggesting the clip was shot at a food factory in Australia, the shape of the ‘Tiny Teddies’ may not be so teddy-like.

Some commenters claim the Tiny Teddy claim is a fib, and that the biscuits being extruded in the clip are actually in the shape of Star Wars characters – hardly the amiable bears Australia has come to know and love.

One commenter suggested the bikkies are, in fact, Coles’ Mini Monkeys butter biscuits.

via @FoodFactoryAus / TikTok
via Coles

Intriguing.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted Arnott’s for comment.

Image: @FoodFactoryAus / TikTok